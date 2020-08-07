Bangladesh arrests Libyan national on human-trafficking charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2020 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 04:03 AM BdST
RAB and NSI have teamed together to arrest a Libyan citizen for his alleged involvement with human trafficking.
Sameer Ahmed Omar Faraz, 45, took Tk 400,000 from each of the victims promising to send them to European countries such ad Italy, the law enforcers said.
The National Security Intelligence or NSI and the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB also arrested five Bangladeshis of a recruiting agency on charges of abetting Faraz.
All six were arrested on Thursday, said Farzana Haque, the operation officer at RAB-3.
Faraz was arrested at Hatirjheel and the others at Paltan.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
- Two government agencies give officials special pay but they are not COVID-19 service providers
- Pradip, Liakat among three policemen in RAB remand over ex-major Sinha killing
- Pandemic delayed his return to Bangladesh. Then Beirut blast cut his life short
- Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
- Blame for Beirut explosion begins with a leaky, troubled ship