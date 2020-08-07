Bangladesh arrests Libyan national on human-trafficking charges

Sameer Ahmed Omar Faraz, 45, took Tk 400,000 from each of the victims promising to send them to European countries such ad Italy, the law enforcers said.

The National Security Intelligence or NSI and the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB also arrested five Bangladeshis of a recruiting agency on charges of abetting Faraz.

They are Abdul Gofran, 60, who owns Sufi International Ltd in Dhaka, its Managing Director, Manager Mizanur Rahman, 34, accountant Nazrul Islam, 42, and agents Mahin Uddin, 31, and Mohammad Sohel, 24.

All six were arrested on Thursday, said Farzana Haque, the operation officer at RAB-3.

Faraz was arrested at Hatirjheel and the others at Paltan.