Bangladesh arrests Libyan national on human-trafficking charges

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Aug 2020 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 04:03 AM BdST

RAB and NSI have teamed together to arrest a Libyan citizen for his alleged involvement with human trafficking.

Sameer Ahmed Omar Faraz, 45, took Tk 400,000 from each of the victims promising to send them to European countries such ad Italy, the law enforcers said.

The National Security Intelligence or NSI and the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB also arrested five Bangladeshis of a recruiting agency on charges of abetting Faraz.

They are Abdul Gofran, 60, who owns Sufi International Ltd in Dhaka, its Managing Director, Manager Mizanur Rahman, 34, accountant Nazrul Islam, 42, and agents Mahin Uddin, 31, and Mohammad Sohel, 24.

All six were arrested on Thursday, said Farzana Haque, the operation officer at RAB-3.

Faraz was arrested at Hatirjheel and the others at Paltan.

