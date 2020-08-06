Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
Police have taken into custody Pradip Kumar Das, the officer-in-charge of their Teknaf station who is charged with the murder of former army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, ahead of his surrender to a court in Chattogram.
Law enforcers are taking him to Chattogram from Cox's Bazar, CMP Commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
He said, “Pradip Kumar Das came to Dampara Divisional Police Hospital in Chattogram. He is now being taken into police custody in Cox's Bazar. As he is the charged in the case, he will surrender to the court there."
Pradip was removed from duty as the officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station after Sinha's sister Sharmin Sharia Ferdous accused him and eight others with murder in a case started on Wednesday.
