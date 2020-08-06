Pradip, Liakat among three policemen in RAB remand over ex-major Sinha killing

The two others are Inspector Liakat Ali, a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, and SI Dulal Raxit.

Judge Md Helal Uddin of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday also granted the RAB permission to quiz four other accused at jail gates for two days.

They are ASI Liton Mia, and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

Earlier in the day, the judge sent the seven to jail pending trial following their surrender.

Two other accused, SI Tutul and Constable Md Mostafa, are fugitives, said Faridul Alam. The court issued arrest warrant for the duo.

Police arrived in the court with Pradip around 5pm after Liakat and the others were taken to the court around 3:45pm.

The law enforcers beefed up security in the court area ahead of the appearance of the accused policemen. A large number of visitors and journalists crowded the court premises amid restrictions.

Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous has named Liakat and Pradip as suspects No. 1 and 2 in the murder case. Liakat allegedly fired the fatal shots during the Jul 31 incident on orders from Pradip.

Pradip was removed from duty on Wednesday, two days after 20 other policemen, including Liakat, were withdrawn to Cox’s Bazar Police Lines.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force, tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox’s Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.

After his death, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.

But the police account has been greeted with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Rashed had indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.

There were allegations that the members of the law-enforcement agency were late in taking him to hospital.

As the police account raised questions, the government has launched an investigation into the incident forming a joint committee with members from the army, police and administration.

In the murder case, Sinha’s sister alleged the suspects acted in furtherance of common intention.

The charges also include causing disappearance of evidence and providing false information.

The nine face up to death penalty if the murder charges are proved.

Shahhedul Islam Sifat, 21, the detained companion of Sinha, has been named as a witness. Police have shown him arrested in cases over the seizure of drugs and firearm.

The order to send the accused to jail came a day after the Retired Armed Forces Officers' Welfare Association, Bangladesh or RAOWA raised the demand. It also demanded legal action against those who brought “imaginary” and “false” charges against Sifat.

On Wednesday, army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed appeared together in a rare news conference and described the killing of Sinha as “an isolated incident”.

They reassured the citizens that the forces have confidence in each other, saying the people involved in the incident will face punishment but their agency will not be held responsible.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday talked to Sinha’s mother Nasima Akhter over phone and promised her justice for her son.

OC PRADIP: DISCUSSED, CRITICISED, AWARDED

Pradip, accused of ordering the killing of Sinha, joined the police in 1996.

He had been suspended as the second officer of Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram in 2004 on charges of grabbing the land of a widow at Patharghata.

He later began working in Cox’s Bazar district police and got promoted to officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station in 2010-11.

While he was working as the OC of Panchlaish Police Station in the port city in 2013-14, he was talked about for playing a “key role” in preventing violence by the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Pradip was transferred to Bayezid Bostami Police Station after creating controversy again over grabbing the land of a relative.

The police officer was suspended again after blocking the haul of 9,000 litres of oil of Super Refinery Oil in 2015.

He was then transferred to Sylhet Range and returned to Chattogram Metropolitan Police as an inspector of their Detective Branch.

Pradip came into limelight when a DB team led by him arrested Abu Naser, a suspect in the murder of police officer Babul Akter’s wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu in 2016.

Amid discussions over the incident, he was transferred to Cox’s Bazar and got the charge of Ukhiya Police Station in 2017.

He was again transferred to Moheshkhali Police Station where he was praised for his efforts to suppress pirates.

Finally in October 2018, Pradip took charge of Teknaf Police Station.

He was honoured with Bangladesh Police Medal, the highest award in the force, in 2019 amid praises and condemnation over the killings of more than 100 people in so-called gunfights or crossfire during anti-drug operations.