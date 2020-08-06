Home > Bangladesh

Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case

  Chattagram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2020 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 06:47 PM BdST

A Cox’s Bazar court turns down bail appeals from Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station, and six other policemen, sending them to jail over the shooting death of former army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

Judge Md Helal Uddin of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order on Thursday after the surrender of the accused.

The accused also include Inspector Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre who fired the fatal shots at a checkpoint on the night of Jul 31. 

 

