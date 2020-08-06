Four Bangladeshis killed in Beirut blast are identified
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 03:31 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon has confirmed the identities of the four Bangladeshis who died in a massive explosion that shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
The victims are Brahmanbaria-natives Mehedi Hasan Rony and Rasel Mia, 'Mizan', from Madaripur's Kalkini Upazila, and 'Rezaul' from Cumilla's Brahmanpara.
They were all migrant workers in Beirut, said Abdullah Al Mamun, the Bangladesh mission's first secretary (labour) and head of chancery.
At least 99 Bangladeshis were injured after the deadly blasts in port warehouses rocked Beirut. Among them, 21 were members of Bangladesh Navy, who were deployed to Lebanon as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.
Bangladesh Navy's BNS Bijoy, which was anchored off the port, was also damaged in the blast, Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Maj Gen Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman had said earlier.
In a video message on Wednesday, he said, "The ship was about 200 yards away from the site of the explosion. It has suffered some damage. We have taken the injured to the hospital."
About 1.5 million Bangladeshi migrant workers are currently living in Lebanon, according to Mustahidur.
