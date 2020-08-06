Former army officers demand arrest of policemen over retired major Sinha’s killing
Former officers at the armed forces have demanded the arrest of all policemen responsible for the recent killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan at a check-point in Cox’s Bazar.
The Retired Armed Forces Officers' Welfare Association, Bangladesh or RAOWA made the demand at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.
RAOWA Chairman retired major Khandaker Nurul Afser also demanded the withdrawal of Cox’s Bazar Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain from duty alleging that Sinha was murdered.
He said all those accused in a case over the killing, including Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das, must be arrested and sent to jail pending trial.
The RAOWA chairman also demanded legal action against those who brought “imaginary” and “false” charges against Sinha’s companion Shahedul Islam Sifat, who was with Sinha and witnessed the incident before his arrest.
Afser said they hope Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in charge of the defence ministry, will ensure justice for Sinha with proper directives.
He also urged all to be alert so that no one can use the incident for political gains.
After his death on Jul 31 night at a check-point in Cox’s Bazar, police said they fired in self-defence when Sinha, a former Special Security Force member, brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle.
As the police account raised questions, the government formed a joint committee to investigate the incident on orders from Hasina.
OC Pradip is among 21 police officers who have been withdrawn from duty. He is also accused along with eight other policemen in a murder case started by Sinha’s sister.
