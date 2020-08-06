Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 05:10 PM BdST
The government has ordered all its employees to return to offices, ending a window for 75 percent of staffers to work from home amid the pandemic.
The Cabinet Division directed the ministries and offices to restore the usual working hours to 9am-5pm, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
Nevertheless, the attendance restriction will still apply to the elderly and sick employees along with expectant mothers.
