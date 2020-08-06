Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work

The Cabinet Division directed the ministries and offices to restore the usual working hours to 9am-5pm, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Many ministries have verbally informed their officials and employees about the matter. Some have already started working at full capacity, while others are preparing to bring all its employees back to work.

Nevertheless, the attendance restriction will still apply to the elderly and sick employees along with expectant mothers.