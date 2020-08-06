Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work

  Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 05:10 PM BdST

The government has ordered all its employees to return to offices, ending a window for 75 percent of staffers to work from home amid the pandemic.

The Cabinet Division directed the ministries and offices to restore the usual working hours to 9am-5pm, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Many ministries have verbally informed their officials and employees about the matter. Some have already started working at full capacity, while others are preparing to bring all its employees back to work.

Nevertheless, the attendance restriction will still apply to the elderly and sick employees along with expectant mothers.

