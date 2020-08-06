ACC to question ex-DG of health services Abul Kalam Azad over graft charges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2020 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2020 08:27 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has summoned the former DG of health services, Abul Kalam Azad, for questioning as part of an investigation into the allegations of graft levelled at the agency.
He has been ordered to appear before the commission on Aug 12 and 13 in a notice issued on Thursday, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.
Azad will be quizzed about the alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE and the health directorate's contract with Regent Hospital allowing the institution, currently embroiled in a COVID-19 test scam, to test samples and offer treatment for the coronavirus.
ACC Director Mir Md Joinul Abedin Shibli is heading the probe into the procurement of low-quality masks, PPE and other health gear during the pandemic, said Pranab. The health directorate's deal with Regent Hospital is being investigated by ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilla.
Azad resigned as the chief of the Directorate General of Health Services, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic, on Jul 21 amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.
He has been facing intense criticism since March, when COVID-19 struck Bangladesh and gave rise to the scandals in the health sector.
It began with the ordinary surgical masks passed as N95, a type of respirator that is crucial for health workers in the fight against COVID-19, at government hospitals before the fake coronavirus test scams involving Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care started to come out.
The deal with Regent Hospital was signed on Mar 21 in the presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Azad and other high officials.
The authorities later sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka for issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control: police
- Two government agencies give officials special pay but they are not COVID-19 service providers
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Army, police reassure all of mutual trust, call ex-major’s killing ‘isolated incident’
- Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
- Former army officers demand arrest of policemen over retired major Sinha’s killing