ACC to question ex-DG of health services Abul Kalam Azad over graft charges

He has been ordered to appear before the commission on Aug 12 and 13 in a notice issued on Thursday, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.

Azad will be quizzed about the alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE and the health directorate's contract with Regent Hospital allowing the institution, currently embroiled in a COVID-19 test scam, to test samples and offer treatment for the coronavirus.

ACC Director Mir Md Joinul Abedin Shibli is heading the probe into the procurement of low-quality masks, PPE and other health gear during the pandemic, said Pranab. The health directorate's deal with Regent Hospital is being investigated by ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilla.

Azad resigned as the chief of the Directorate General of Health Services, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic, on Jul 21 amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.

He has been facing intense criticism since March, when COVID-19 struck Bangladesh and gave rise to the scandals in the health sector.

It began with the ordinary surgical masks passed as N95, a type of respirator that is crucial for health workers in the fight against COVID-19, at government hospitals before the fake coronavirus test scams involving Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care started to come out.

The deal with Regent Hospital was signed on Mar 21 in the presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Azad and other high officials.

The authorities later sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka for issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.