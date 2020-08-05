Japan pledges $329 million in coronavirus aid to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 10:09 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to provide $329 million (equivalent to 35 billion yen) in aid to Bangladesh for combating the coronavirus pandemic.
A bill regarding the grant has already been approved in parliament, Abe said during a conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over phone on Wednesday.
During a 25-minute talk that began around 1:05pm, the leaders discussed issues linked to COVID-19 pandemic and its treatment, bilateral economic relations and the projects being implemented with Japanese assistance, the prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
Hasina also thanked Abe for providing Bangladesh with protective equipment such as PPE, masks, gowns and goggles amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
She sought more investment from Japan to foster infrastructure development of Bangladesh.
The prime minister also discussed the current situation of Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh and expected Abe’s help to solve the crisis, the press secretary said.
Abe promised to talk with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the crisis.
Hasina hoped that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which were postponed this year due to the pandemic, will be held in time in 2021.
