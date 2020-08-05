Family sues 9 policemen over ex-army major Sinha's shooting death

Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed the case with Teknaf Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Liaqat Ali of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre and OC Pradeep Kumar Das are among the nine policemen named in the case, said the plaintiff.

Judge Tamanna Farah took the case into cognizance and ordered the Teknaf Police Station to record the complaint.

The court also ordered the Rapid Action Battalion to investigate the case.

Advocate Md Mostafa represented Sharmin in court.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force, tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox’s Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.

After his death on Jul 31 night, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.

But the police account has been greeted with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Rashed has indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.

There were allegations that the members of the law-enforcement agency were late in taking him to hospital. With these questions hanging heavy in the air, the government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.