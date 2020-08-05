Bangladesh logs 2,654 new virus cases in a day, another 33 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 02:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,654 new coronavirus cases in a daily count, taking the tally to 246,674.
The death toll climbed to 3,267 after 33 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.
Another 1,890 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 141,750, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.46 percent in the country, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.
A total of 11,160 samples were tested at 83 authorised labs, 23.78 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.
Globally, over 18.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 700,741 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-army major Sinha’s family to charge police with murder as Hasina promises justice
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100
- Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 50 and injuring thousands
- NASA satellite images show intense flooding in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh exports bounce back with 0.6% growth amid COVID-19 crisis
- Prominent Muslims to grace Hindu temple ceremony on contested India site
- Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- 21 Bangladeshi naval peacekeepers injured in Beirut blast