Bangladesh logs 2,654 new virus cases in a day, another 33 die

The death toll climbed to 3,267 after 33 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.

Another 1,890 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 141,750, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.46 percent in the country, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent.

A total of 11,160 samples were tested at 83 authorised labs, 23.78 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.

Globally, over 18.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 700,741 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.