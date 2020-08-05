17 dead as boat sinks in Netrokona
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST
Seventeen people have been reported dead after a motorised boat carrying 48 passengers capsized in a Haor or backswamp in Netrokona's Madan Upazila.
A fire service team is currently conducting a rescue operation with the help of locals in the area. They have recovered 17 bodies so far, while 30 passengers swam to safety.
One passenger has been reported missing from the boat which departed Madan's Uchitpur Ghat on Wednesday, according to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO.
The authorities are yet to identify the victims.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-army major Sinha’s family to charge police with murder as Hasina promises justice
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100
- Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 50 and injuring thousands
- NASA satellite images show intense flooding in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh exports bounce back with 0.6% growth amid COVID-19 crisis
- 21 Bangladeshi naval peacekeepers injured in Beirut blast
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Poor and desperate, Pakistani Hindus accept Islam to get by
- Family sues 9 policemen over ex-army major Sinha's shooting death