17 dead as boat sinks in Netrokona

  Netrokona Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 04:22 PM BdST

Seventeen people have been reported dead after a motorised boat carrying 48 passengers capsized in a Haor or backswamp in Netrokona's Madan Upazila.

A fire service team is currently conducting a rescue operation with the help of locals in the area. They have recovered 17 bodies so far, while 30 passengers swam to safety.

One passenger has been reported missing from the boat which departed Madan's Uchitpur Ghat on Wednesday, according to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO.

The authorities are yet to identify the victims.

