Met Office issues cautionary signal No. 3 as low pressure forms in the Bay of Bengal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2020 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 12:49 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked maritime ports to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as it forecasts stormy weather in the coastal areas due to a low pressure over the North Bay.
Dhaka experienced a brief respite from the scorching heat it suffered for the past few days, following a splash of rain on Tuesday morning.
The sky was dark since morning on Tuesday and it started to rain around 11 am in parts of the capital. It rained, however, for half an hour only.
The maximum temperature in Bangladesh on Monday was recorded in Jashore at 38.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department forecast rainfall in parts of the country. It also forecast squally weather in the maritime ports due to the low pressure formed over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjacent areas and strong monsoon.
The Met Office has asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist the local cautionary signal No.3.
“It will rain in most parts of the country due to the low pressure. The rainfall has declined in the downstream areas,” said Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
The moderate heatwave passing through Swandip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Fenni, Chandpur, Maijdicourt and some parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions is likely to continue, the Met Office said.
Rains or thundershowers accompanied by flashes of lightning and temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet and in most areas of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
- Fate of Shahid as Bangladesh MP hangs in the balance
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Bangladesh extends shopping hours by one hour in pandemic
- Bangladesh records 30 more virus deaths, cases rise by 1,356
- Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
- Beauty Boarding, once a cultural hub, risks being lost to history. Can it reclaim its glory days?
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns
- Poor internet connectivity, low-tech devices mar virtual learning