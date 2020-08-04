Met Office issues cautionary signal No. 3 as low pressure forms in the Bay of Bengal

Dhaka experienced a brief respite from the scorching heat it suffered for the past few days, following a splash of rain on Tuesday morning.

The sky was dark since morning on Tuesday and it started to rain around 11 am in parts of the capital. It rained, however, for half an hour only.

During the heavy monsoon, it did not rain much in the past few days. Rather, mild heatwaves hit parts of the country, including Dhaka and Khulna. As there is a low over the Bay, the humidity level increased making the heat intolerable to people.

The maximum temperature in Bangladesh on Monday was recorded in Jashore at 38.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department forecast rainfall in parts of the country. It also forecast squally weather in the maritime ports due to the low pressure formed over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjacent areas and strong monsoon.

The Met Office has asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist the local cautionary signal No.3.

It also asked the fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay to remain near the coast and stay cautious until further notice.

“It will rain in most parts of the country due to the low pressure. The rainfall has declined in the downstream areas,” said Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

The moderate heatwave passing through Swandip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Fenni, Chandpur, Maijdicourt and some parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions is likely to continue, the Met Office said.

Rains or thundershowers accompanied by flashes of lightning and temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet and in most areas of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram.