Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
Published: 04 Aug 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 02:05 PM BdST
The government has appointed Khorshed Alam Sujon as the administrator to Chattogram City Corporation as it could not hold the election in time amid the coronavirus epidemic, according to Local Government Minister Tajul Islam.
The Election Commission on Mar 21 suspended the port-city election amid fears of heavy rains and landslides.
The election was scheduled for Mar 29, while the tenure of the public representatives in the city expires on Aug 5.
