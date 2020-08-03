Home > Bangladesh

Living with the floods

  Mahmud Zaman Ovi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Aug 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 02:46 PM BdST

The water flow from the Padma River has already reached her house. Shamsunnahar of Char Digholi, a remote village marooned by the floods in Munshiganj, fights on to survive with her last belonging: the roof on her head.
  • Only some ducks and goats are left as her wealth. Shamsunnahar wades through the stagnant water in her house and feeds the ducks.

  • Water has flooded Shamsunnahar’s room. She has made a makeshift high base and put her stove on it where she cooks for her son, the only family member.

  • A tube-well was the last resort for having pure drinking water. Now that is submerged too.

  • The goats took refuge on the slightly higher place in the corner of the courtyard. Shamsunnahar spends her time taking care of them.

  • Shamsunnahar spends her entire day in the floodwater and changes into dry clothes at the end of the day. She is counting days for the floodwaters to recede.

