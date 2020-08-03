How to live with the floods? Ask Shamsunnahar of a remote village

The water flow from the Padma River has already reached her house. Shamsunnahar of Char Digholi, a remote village marooned by the floods in Munshiganj, fights on to survive with her last belonging: the roof on her head.

Only some ducks and goats are left as her wealth. Shamsunnahar wades through the stagnant water in her house and feeds the ducks.

Water has flooded Shamsunnahar’s room. She has made a makeshift high base and put her stove on it where she cooks for her son, the only family member.

A tube-well was the last resort for having pure drinking water. Now that is submerged too.

The goats took refuge on the slightly higher place in the corner of the courtyard. Shamsunnahar spends her time taking care of them.

Shamsunnahar spends her entire day in the floodwater and changes into dry clothes at the end of the day. She is counting days for the floodwaters to recede.