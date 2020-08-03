Home > Bangladesh

COVID-19 health protocols remain unchanged as offices are to reopen after Eid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Aug 2020 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 03:15 AM BdST

The health protocols to follow amid the coronavirus outbreak will remain unchanged when offices reopen on Monday after the Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

Farhad Hossain, the state minister for public administration, told bdnews24.com on Sunday that the offices will operate under the same rules they had adhered to before the Eid until further notice.

He also said the government is no more calling it reopening on a “limited scale”.

Economic activities have to continue following the health rules to stop unemployment and keep the socio-economic conditions of Bangladesh on the right track, the state minister said.

“People are going out, but they have become more aware. Daily life has returned to normal. It would have been more normal if the floods had not affected us,” he added.

The government eased the curbs gradually after the end of a 66-day lockdown on May 30.

The Cabinet Division announced the office health protocols for Jul 1-Aug 3 period in an order on Jun 30.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.