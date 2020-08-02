Home > Bangladesh

Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar

  Senior Correspondent and Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Aug 2020 04:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 04:02 AM BdST

The government has launched an investigation into the killing of a retired army officer in police firing at a check-post in Cox’s Bazar.

An additional superintendent of police in the district, the general officer commanding of the army’s 10th Infantry Division, and a representative of Cox’s Bazar area commander will work as members of an inquiry committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Shajahan Ali.

The home ministry on Saturday gave the committee seven days to file its findings.

The police said they opened fire in self-defence when the retired army major, Sinha Md Rashed Khan, brandished a gun following an altercation during a search of his vehicle at a check-post at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive around 10:30am on Friday

Apart from seizing firearms and drugs, the police also detained a person from the scene and another from Nilima Resort at Himchhari in Cox’s Bazar. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.

Rashed had been staying at the resort for about a month to purportedly work on a documentary, the district's Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said.

He added the former army officer was accompanied by a woman and three other men there.

