Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar
Senior Correspondent and Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2020 04:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 04:02 AM BdST
The government has launched an investigation into the killing of a retired army officer in police firing at a check-post in Cox’s Bazar.
An additional superintendent of police in the district, the general officer commanding of the army’s 10th Infantry Division, and a representative of Cox’s Bazar area commander will work as members of an inquiry committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Shajahan Ali.
The home ministry on Saturday gave the committee seven days to file its findings.
Apart from seizing firearms and drugs, the police also detained a person from the scene and another from Nilima Resort at Himchhari in Cox’s Bazar. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.
Rashed had been staying at the resort for about a month to purportedly work on a documentary, the district's Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said.
He added the former army officer was accompanied by a woman and three other men there.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire
- Hasina at the helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
- In India, a gay prince’s coming out earns accolades, and enemies
- Bangladesh logs 2,199 new virus cases, another 21 die
- Prayers in a pandemic: Bangladesh celebrates Eid amid hopes, nervousness
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- How virus spreads on Hatia, a remote island in Bangladesh
- Pandemic job losses and flooding spark fears of hard times in Bangladesh