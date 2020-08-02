Dhaka city authorities claim to have cleared Eid cattle waste

The workers of Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC fully cleared the waste from 22 of its 52 wards within 10pm on Saturday, its Chief Waste Management Officer Saidur Rahman said.

His counterpart at Dhaka South, Badrul Amin, said they freed 80 to 95 percent areas of 75 wards under the city corporation from waste within the evening.

Mayors Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had promised to remove all the Eid cattle waste within Sunday morning.

The city corporations have opened control rooms to receive reports of cattle waste that should be removed.

The phone numbers of the control rooms are:

DNCC (open until Aug 3): 02-58814220; 0960-2222333; 0960-2222334

DSCC (Open until Aug 4): 01709900705.

DNCC officials assume the waste materials in this part of the city during three days of cattle slaughter will be 10,000 tonnes.

It has cancelled holidays of all officials and workers tasked to remove the waste.

The DSCC has formed 10 regional committees to monitor the Eid waste management work.