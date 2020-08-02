13,000 tonnes cattle waste gathered in Dhaka on Eid day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2020 10:36 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 10:36 PM BdST
The cattle slaughtered on the day of Eid-ul-Azha created more than 13,000 tonnes of waste matters, the two city corporations have said, claiming they removed the waste within the promised time.
Over 6,000 tonnes of waste materials had accumulated in 75 wards under Dhaka South City Corporation, its Chief Waste Management Officer Badrul Amin told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The quantity of cattle waste in the 54 wards under Dhaka North City Corporation was about 5,000 tonnes, said its Chief Waste Management Officer Saidur Rahman.
The workers removed all the waste within 2pm on Sunday, the officials said.
“A few more cattle will be slaughtered in some areas today. We will work to remove those cattle wastes,” Badrul added.
Saidur said many of the citizens slaughtered sacrificial animals in front of their houses or on streets instead of designated places.
He threatened all with legal action if they continue slaughtering cattle on the streets in the next Eid-ul-Azha.
The city corporations have opened control rooms to receive reports of cattle waste that should be removed.
The phone numbers of the control rooms are:
DNCC (open until Aug 3): 02-58814220; 0960-2222333; 0960-2222334
DSCC (Open until Aug 4): 01709900705.
DNCC has cancelled holidays of all officials and workers tasked to remove the waste.
The DSCC has formed 10 regional committees to monitor the Eid waste management work.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- Kuwait bans air travellers from Bangladesh, 30 other countries over coronavirus risks
- Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- Seasonal traders almost vanish as Eid cattle rawhides become ‘dirt cheap’
- Bangladesh counts 886 new virus cases, lowest since May 9, as sample collection slows
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire
- Case of Islamic State recruit Shamima's UK citizenship goes to Supreme Court
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'