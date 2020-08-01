Home > Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata sends Eid greetings to Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2020 09:43 PM BdST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha.

The head of the Indian state government also conveyed her greetings to Hasina’s family and the people of Bangladesh in a message, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

Mamata said the festival, the second biggest of Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, was also being observed in West Bengal with due fervour.

“We are very close to each other despite the geographical differences,” she said, noting that the peoples of Bangladesh and West Bengal share different festivals as well as language and culture.

She wished Bangladesh prosperity under Hasina’s leadership.

