West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata sends Eid greetings to Hasina

The head of the Indian state government also conveyed her greetings to Hasina’s family and the people of Bangladesh in a message, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

Mamata said the festival, the second biggest of Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, was also being observed in West Bengal with due fervour.

“We are very close to each other despite the geographical differences,” she said, noting that the peoples of Bangladesh and West Bengal share different festivals as well as language and culture.

She wished Bangladesh prosperity under Hasina’s leadership.