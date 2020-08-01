West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata sends Eid greetings to Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2020 09:43 PM BdST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha.
The head of the Indian state government also conveyed her greetings to Hasina’s family and the people of Bangladesh in a message, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.
Mamata said the festival, the second biggest of Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, was also being observed in West Bengal with due fervour.
“We are very close to each other despite the geographical differences,” she said, noting that the peoples of Bangladesh and West Bengal share different festivals as well as language and culture.
She wished Bangladesh prosperity under Hasina’s leadership.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- In India, a gay prince’s coming out earns accolades, and enemies
- Pandemic job losses and flooding spark fears of hard times in Bangladesh
- Hasina at the helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
- Bangladesh logs 2,199 new virus cases, another 21 die
- Florida teenager is charged as ‘mastermind’ of Twitter hack
- No one will be allowed to ‘play games’ with Dhaka, Mayor Taposh says
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire
- Prayers in a pandemic: Bangladesh celebrates Eid amid hopes, nervousness