Hope for brighter days ahead as Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha amid floods, pandemic

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is hopeful that the joyous occasion will “remove all the darkness and bring endless happiness”, reminding all of the health protocols that need to be followed to reduce the risk of infection.

During Eid-ul-Fitr two months ago, Bangladeshis were housebound due to a lockdown over the outbreak. The government has lifted most of the curbs while the rates of infection and death have remained almost unchanged.

In the daily count on the eve of Eid, the health authorities confirmed 2,772 new virus cases, taking the tally to 237,661 while the death toll surged by 28 to 3,111.

Many have bought cattle in efforts to keep up the Eid-ul-Azha spirit of sacrifice. The traders complained in the opening days of trading that the customers were offering half the asking prices, but finally the prices went up due to a shortage of animals.

The government has asked all to remain in their areas of work during the Eid holidays, but many left Dhaka and other cities for their village homes to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, heighening the risks of transmission of the deadly disease.

Disruptions in ferry services due to river erosion and strong currents led to huge crowds of holidaymakers at the piers and tailbacks on the highways. Vehicles snailed throughout the day on the northbound Dhaka-Tangail Highway due to heavy traffic.

Launches bound for the southern districts were overcrowded with holidaymakers who showed no respect for the coronavirus health rules, but there was no rush at Kamalapur Railway Station while in normal times, people left Dhaka riding onto the roofs of the trains.

Sacrificial cattle were fewer than customers at Ghatarchar market in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Friday, the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The Muslims will offer Eid prayers only at mosques maintaining physical distance as the authorities will not allow outdoor congregation. The highly contagious nature of the novel coronavirus has also prompted the authorities to ban the tradition of hugging. Wearing masks outdoors has been made mandatory.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina have greeted the people. The leaders urged all to support the people affected by the coronavirus crisis with the essence of Eid-ul-Azha – sacrifice.

In a message, Hamid said this year the Eid is being celebrated at a time when the global community is distraught witnessing a catastrophe arising out of coronavirus pandemic as many people are in hardship in different parts of the world.

“We all will have to extend our cooperation for the welfare of these people,” he said. Besides the coronavirus health guidelines, the citizens need to follow the hygiene rules for proper waste management after animal sacrifice," he said.

Another building of Basaker Char Government Primary School in Shariatpur is at risk of being devoured by the Padma River amid flooding. A single-storey unit of the school was lost to the river on Wednesday.

Hasina, in a televised speech to the nation, said, “Amid the coronavirus crisis, may this Eid remove all the darkness in our lives and bring endless happiness.”

“Let’s follow the spirit of sacrifice and make efforts to ensure the welfare of our country and its people. I wish a happy Eid-Ul-Azha to all Bangladeshis both at home and abroad,” she added.

In a separate message, the prime minister thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers, the police and member of other law-enforcing agencies, armed forces, bankers and cleaners and others who are providing continuous services to the people during the unprecedented crisis.

Unlike previous years, a number of low-income people of Dhaka could not travel to their village homes during the Eid due to a lack of money as the pandemic left a large portion of the population jobless or on reduced income.

“What Eid! We are not lucky enough to celebrate Eid,” said 62-year-old Monowara Begum, a resident of Malibagh Railgate Slum from Nilphamari who earns Tk 40 to Tk 45 daily by selling traditional cakes made on the street.

The social distancing practices triggered by the fear of infection will overshadow the joy of Eid, believes Shafiqul Islam Rizvi, an undergraduate student residing in Malibagh. “People won’t even visit relatives much during the Eid. They are in panic,” he said.

In the 31 districts hit by the floods, hundreds of thousands of people will fight for survival even on the Eid day, going to sleep worrying what they will eat the next day.

Many have taken shelter on the roofs of their homes or boats while many others on dams, in schools or streets after the flooding washed away the few things – livestock, crops, homes of mud or tin - they count as assets.

“Everything has gone under water. What will happen to us?” asked Abul Mia, a farmer of Nilphamari.