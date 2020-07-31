Home > Bangladesh

Traffic builds up over 30km of Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid exodus begins

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2020 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 03:01 PM BdST

Traffic jams have stretched over 30 kilometres of the Dhaka-Tangail highway, leaving homebound passengers in trouble on the eve of Eid.

Traffic over the Bangabandhu Bridge came to a halt at least five times from 4 am to 11 pm on Friday as more passengers hit the key road.

Kazi Ayubur Rahman, chief of the local police station, said traffic was light until Thursday night. Congestion started on Friday morning, slowing homebound passengers’ Eid journey. 

OC Rahman said traffic built up over at least 30 km from the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Kortia in Tangail.

Md Akram Hossain, a driver, told bdnews24.com that he left Dhaka at 10 pm on Thursday, starting a 200km journey to Natore. He could not cross Tangail until 10 am on Friday.

[This is a developing story. Check back for update]

