Three of a family found dead in Pirojpur home

  Pirojpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2020 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 11:57 AM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in Pirojpur's Mathbaria Upazila.

The bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in the Upazila's Dhanisafa village early Friday, according to Mathbaria Police OC Maksuduzzaman Milu.

The dead were identified as Ainul Hoque Hawlader, 35, his wife Khukumoni Begum, 25, and their 3-year-old daughter Asfia Islam.

After looking around the crime scene, local reporter Ismail Hossail Hawladar told bdnews24.com that there was a hole in the ground on the northern side of the house.

"It seems like someone entered the house through the hole before killing and hanging them from a beam."

Police are investigating the matter, said OC Maksuduzzaman, adding that details of the incident will be revealed later.

