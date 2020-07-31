RAB visits Satkhira with Shahed in tow as police charge him in court in illegal arms case

In Dhaka, the Detective Branch of police submitted the chargesheet in a case over the seizure of a loaded pistol from a car used by him.

The RAB arrested Shahed, charged with a series of fraud, including fake COVID-19 test reports issued by the hospital, when he was reportedly trying to flee to India by a boat on July 16.

The elite police unit took him to the place of his arrest, Komorpur under Parulia union, on Thursday afternoon.

Onlookers and journalists gathered as the RAB personnel took him off the vehicle and talked to him on a bailey bridge on the Labonyoboti river. Reporters were not allowed to talk to Shahed.

The DB named 14 people as witnesses in the chargesheet against Shahed over the illegal arm.

The police recovered the pistol during a drive on a house in Uttara on Jul 18 after getting his custody.

Shahed faces up to life term imprisonment if found guilty, according to DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam, who submitted the chargesheet to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan.

The Special Tribunal No. 1 of Dhaka Metropolitan is expected to begin his trial in the case in mid-August.

The RAB also recovered a pistol from Shahed while arresting him.