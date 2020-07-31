PM Hasina sends Eid greetings to Bangladeshis in video message
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 05:36 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, urging them to commit to ensuring the welfare of the country and its people by upholding the spirit of sacrifice.
“Dear citizens, Assalamualaikum. We are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha again after a year. Amid the coronavirus crisis, may this Eid remove all the darkness in our lives and bring endless happiness,” Hasina said in a video message aired by Bangladesh Television on Friday.
“Let’s follow the spirit of sacrifice and indulge in ensuring the welfare of our country and its people. I wish a happy Eid-Ul-Azha to all Bangladeshis both at home and abroad.”
Hasina urged everyone to follow the health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
Earlier the prime minister sent her greetings to the people in an audio message which reached the public through their mobile phones.
