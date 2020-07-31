Five drown as boat sinks in Tangail wetland

The accident occurred in a beel near Gilabari Bazar on Friday afternoon, said Rubel Mia, a member of Kaulzani union council.

Four of the victims are from Gilabari village. They have been identified as boatman Taizuddin, 50, Jomela Begum, 60, her son Hamidur Rahman Rono, 35, and a 32-year-old woman. The other victim is Shah Alam, 25, from Shakhipur Upazila.

Speaking to bdnews24.com over phone from the spot, Rubel said the boat sank when the boatman was electrocuted by a power cable. The locals recovered the bodies later.

Shafiqul Islam, a fireman at Basail Fire Service Station, said they sent divers for a rescue operation.

Basail police chief Amir Hossain said there was no confirmed report on how many people were missing in the accident.