Five dead after bus ploughs into car in Sylhet

A 13-year-old child was critically injured in the accident which took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Chanpur area early Friday, according to Sylhet Highway Police OC Moinul Islam.

The dead were identified as Swapan Kumar, from Sreemangal's Satgaon, his wife Lovely Rani Sarker, their two sons aged 8 and 10, and the car's driver.

A Sylhet-bound bus operated by Cumilla Transporter was involved in a head-on collision with a car on the highway, said OC Moinul. The car was crumpled in the crash, leaving five people dead on the spot.

The injured teenager was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.