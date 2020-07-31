Five dead after bus ploughs into car in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 11:19 AM BdST
Five people, including four members of a family, have died after a bus ploughed into a car in Sylhet's Osmaninagar Upazila.
A 13-year-old child was critically injured in the accident which took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Chanpur area early Friday, according to Sylhet Highway Police OC Moinul Islam.
The dead were identified as Swapan Kumar, from Sreemangal's Satgaon, his wife Lovely Rani Sarker, their two sons aged 8 and 10, and the car's driver.
The injured teenager was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
