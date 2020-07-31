Coronavirus-negative test report not mandatory for all leaving Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 08:00 PM BdST
Not all air passengers leaving Bangladesh will require test reports certifying that they are coronavirus-negative, expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister has said.
Imran Ahmad says only the travellers bound for the countries that require clearance will need the reports from authorised labs, according to a statement from the ministry.
The decision, taken in an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday, will be effective after the issuance of an order, said M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
The government made the test reports mandatory for overseas travel from Jul 23 after another inter-ministerial meeting amid investigations into scandals over fake COVID-19 test reports.
But travellers, mostly Bangladeshi expatriate workers, complained of delay and hassle in undergoing the tests and getting the results.
