Coronavirus-negative test report not mandatory for all leaving Bangladesh

Imran Ahmad says only the travellers bound for the countries that require clearance will need the reports from authorised labs, according to a statement from the ministry.

The decision, taken in an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday, will be effective after the issuance of an order, said M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ahmed Munirus Saleheen were also present in the meeting.

The government made the test reports mandatory for overseas travel from Jul 23 after another inter-ministerial meeting amid investigations into scandals over fake COVID-19 test reports.

But travellers, mostly Bangladeshi expatriate workers, complained of delay and hassle in undergoing the tests and getting the results.