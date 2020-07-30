Home > Bangladesh

Pallabi blast suspects placed on 14-day remand

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2020 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 05:25 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has granted the police 14 days to grill the three men who were carrying an explosive device which went off at Pallabi Police Station, leaving five people injured.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam issued the remand order on Thursday after rejecting the suspects' bail pleas in two cases under the illegal firearms and explosives law.

The suspects, identified as Shahidul Islam, 23, Rafiqul Islam, 40, and Mosharraf Hossain, 26, were arrested during a raid near Kalshi graveyard at Pallabi on Wednesday.

Police seized two pistols, four bullets and a device that looked like a weighing machine.

During the interrogation, the arrestees revealed that the device had a bomb inside. The bomb disposal unit inspected the device but the explosive went off before a second team of specialists could arrive, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

A police inspector and four others were injured in the explosion, creating panic among the people in the neighbourhood.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.