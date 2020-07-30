Pallabi blast suspects placed on 14-day remand
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2020 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 05:25 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted the police 14 days to grill the three men who were carrying an explosive device which went off at Pallabi Police Station, leaving five people injured.
Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam issued the remand order on Thursday after rejecting the suspects' bail pleas in two cases under the illegal firearms and explosives law.
Police seized two pistols, four bullets and a device that looked like a weighing machine.
During the interrogation, the arrestees revealed that the device had a bomb inside. The bomb disposal unit inspected the device but the explosive went off before a second team of specialists could arrive, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.
A police inspector and four others were injured in the explosion, creating panic among the people in the neighbourhood.
