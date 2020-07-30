Pallabi blast suspects placed on 14-day remand

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam issued the remand order on Thursday after rejecting the suspects' bail pleas in two cases under the illegal firearms and explosives law.

The suspects, identified as Shahidul Islam, 23, Rafiqul Islam, 40, and Mosharraf Hossain, 26, were arrested during a raid near Kalshi graveyard at Pallabi on Wednesday.

Police seized two pistols, four bullets and a device that looked like a weighing machine.

During the interrogation, the arrestees revealed that the device had a bomb inside. The bomb disposal unit inspected the device but the explosive went off before a second team of specialists could arrive, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

A police inspector and four others were injured in the explosion, creating panic among the people in the neighbourhood.