Family say Pallabi blast suspect was detained two days before incident

The 23-year-old was arrested alongside two others during a raid near Kalshi graveyard at Pallabi around 2am on Wednesday but there were others who escaped, Krishna Pada Roy, the additional commissioner of DMP, said in a media briefing in the afternoon.

Police seized two pistols, four rounds of bullet and a device that looked like a weighing machine, Roy said.

During the interrogation, the arrestees revealed that the device had a bomb inside. The two others are Rafiqul Islam, 40, and Mosharraf Hossain, 26.

Police informed the bomb disposal unit which inspected the device in the duty officer's room. Later, another specialist team was called in but the explosive went off before they could arrive, Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

A police inspector and four others were injured in the explosion, creating panic among the people in the neighbourhood.

But Shahidul’s elder brother Rafiqul Islam (not the arrestee) showed a copy of a general diary filed at the police station on Tuesday on Shahidul being picked up by the “Detective Branch of police” on Monday afternoon.

Akkas Ali, a local tea shop owner, said the incident occurred in the presence of his son while he was away.

Citing his son, Akkas said two to three people carrying firearms got off a microbus and dragged Shahidul into the vehicle before leaving the place on confirmation of his identity.

Shahidul’s father Abdul Kader rushed to the place on hearing about the incident, but could not see anyone. Later he heard that people from “DB police” took Shahidul away.

Officials at the police station told him that they did not detain Shahidul while those at the DB office said the family would not get any information before three days even if the police caught him, according to the father.

On Tuesday, Shahidul’s mother Peyara Begum filed the general diary at the police station, but the police recorded it as a missing person complaint. The family also complained at the local Rapid Action Battalion office.

RAB-4 Commander Mohammad Mozammel Haque said they had no information on Shahidul until Wednesday.

Abdul Baten, the additional commissioner of DB, did not take phone calls for comment.

Rafiqul said he had received a missed call on his mobile phone very early in the morning on Wednesday. He later called the number, but the person who received the call said they were “in the middle of an operation”. The development panicked the family.

Later in the afternoon, they heard from a relative that she saw Shahidul in police custody on TV.

Police have described the three arrestees as “contract killers”.

The family said Shahidul is a bus driver.