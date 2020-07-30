Family say Pallabi blast suspect was detained two days before incident
Liton Haider, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2020 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 04:06 AM BdST
Shahidul Islam, one of the three people who were arrested before an explosion at Pallabi Police Station in Dhaka, was indeed detained two days ago, his kin and witnesses say.
The 23-year-old was arrested alongside two others during a raid near Kalshi graveyard at Pallabi around 2am on Wednesday but there were others who escaped, Krishna Pada Roy, the additional commissioner of DMP, said in a media briefing in the afternoon.
Police seized two pistols, four rounds of bullet and a device that looked like a weighing machine, Roy said.
During the interrogation, the arrestees revealed that the device had a bomb inside. The two others are Rafiqul Islam, 40, and Mosharraf Hossain, 26.
A police inspector and four others were injured in the explosion, creating panic among the people in the neighbourhood.
But Shahidul’s elder brother Rafiqul Islam (not the arrestee) showed a copy of a general diary filed at the police station on Tuesday on Shahidul being picked up by the “Detective Branch of police” on Monday afternoon.
Akkas Ali, a local tea shop owner, said the incident occurred in the presence of his son while he was away.
Citing his son, Akkas said two to three people carrying firearms got off a microbus and dragged Shahidul into the vehicle before leaving the place on confirmation of his identity.
Officials at the police station told him that they did not detain Shahidul while those at the DB office said the family would not get any information before three days even if the police caught him, according to the father.
On Tuesday, Shahidul’s mother Peyara Begum filed the general diary at the police station, but the police recorded it as a missing person complaint. The family also complained at the local Rapid Action Battalion office.
RAB-4 Commander Mohammad Mozammel Haque said they had no information on Shahidul until Wednesday.
Rafiqul said he had received a missed call on his mobile phone very early in the morning on Wednesday. He later called the number, but the person who received the call said they were “in the middle of an operation”. The development panicked the family.
Later in the afternoon, they heard from a relative that she saw Shahidul in police custody on TV.
Police have described the three arrestees as “contract killers”.
The family said Shahidul is a bus driver.
