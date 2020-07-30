Drug suspect killed in alleged gunfight in Satkhira
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 12:46 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a drug suspect from Satkhira Sadar Upazila who died in an alleged gunfight between drug dealers.
The gunfight took place in Kairbil area of Bashdaha Union on Thursday morning, Satkhira Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Mirza Salauddin said.
The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Liakat Sardar. Police said Liakat was a ‘top drug dealer’ and was named in 10 cases under the anti-narcotics law with Sadar police station.
Police raided Kairbil following reports of gunfire in the area, said Salauddin. Later, a body with bullet wounds was found lying on the scene. The injured man was subsequently rushed to Sadar hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The shootout occurred over the distribution of drug money, said Salauddin.
Police have recovered a revolver, bullets, 50 bottles of cough-syrup Phensedyl and 200 yaba tablets from the spot, said the officer.
