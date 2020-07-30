Dhaka city fixes 329 spots for Eid cattle slaughter
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2020 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 02:25 PM BdST
The Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations have designated 329 spots to slaughter sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In 2019, the authorities fixed 775 places for slaughtering cattle.
Each of the 75 wards under the DSCC will have one spot to slaughter animals while DNCC will have 254 places in its 52 wards. Ward Nos. 21 and 22 in DNCC are yet to be allocated any designated area.
The number of designated spots in neighbourhoods under the jurisdiction of DSCC was 502 last year while the DNCC had 273.
“Our experience shows that no-one comes to our designated places to sacrifice the animals. We waste thousands of takas to prepare those places. Our citizens are lack awareness of the issue,” Shah Md Emdadul Haque, chief executive officer of DSCC, told bdnews24.com.
Along with the 254 spots in DNCC neighbourhoods, an area has been fixed in Mohammadpur's Bosila where up to 2,000 cattle can be slaughtered, according to Mayor Atiqul Islam.
People will be able to slaughter 400 cattle on the day of Eid, 1,000 cattle on the next day and another 600 on the third day, he said. Slaughtering and meat processing must be done in accordance with the health protocols.
“This is the special service for this year’s Eid, which never happened before. It was created for our digital animal market customers. But anyone can come and slaughter their sacrificial animal there. They have to contact the authority online.”
