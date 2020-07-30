Bangladesh counts 2,695 daily virus cases, 48 deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 02:49 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has climbed to 3,083 after 48 new fatalities were registered in a 24-hour period.
Another 2,695 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported until 8 am Thursday, taking the tally of infections to 234,889, according to the health directorate.
The recovery count jumped to 132,960 with 2,668 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
It put the rate of recovery from the disease at 56.61 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.31 percent.
A total of 12,937 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country, 20.83 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.
Globally, over 17.03 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 667,218 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
