Popular Medical College principal Abdullah-Al-Faruq dies from COVID-19

The veteran surgeon breathed his last at the surgery intensive care unit of Evercare Hospital in the capital on Tuesday, the hospital’s spokesperson Abhijit Roy told bdnews24.com.

Prof Dr Faruq was undergoing treatment at the Popular Hospital in Dhanmondi after he had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease around two months ago. He was shifted to Evercare on Jun 30.

Bangladesh Medical Association has expressed grief over the demise of Dr Faruq, a lifetime member of the association. He was a student of the first batch at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.

He had worked as head of Dhaka Medical College’s surgery department. He had also served as president and secretary general of the Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh and as honorary secretary of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.