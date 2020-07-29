Popular Medical College principal Abdullah-Al-Faruq dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 01:10 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 01:10 AM BdST
Professor Dr TIM Abdullah-Al-Faruq, the principal of Popular Medical College in Dhaka, has died in hospital care from coronavirus infection.
The veteran surgeon breathed his last at the surgery intensive care unit of Evercare Hospital in the capital on Tuesday, the hospital’s spokesperson Abhijit Roy told bdnews24.com.
Prof Dr Faruq was undergoing treatment at the Popular Hospital in Dhanmondi after he had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease around two months ago. He was shifted to Evercare on Jun 30.
Bangladesh Medical Association has expressed grief over the demise of Dr Faruq, a lifetime member of the association. He was a student of the first batch at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.
He had worked as head of Dhaka Medical College’s surgery department. He had also served as president and secretary general of the Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh and as honorary secretary of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.
- Neo-JMB man arrested in Ctg
- Neurosurgeon dies of burn injuries
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive for loan
- Bangladesh to build monastery in Nepal
- Police on alert ahead of Eid
- Shajahan’s daughter complains of ‘wrong’ report
- Bangladesh gets 10 locomotives from India
- 37 virus deaths, 2,772 cases in daily count
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive Mahbubul Chisty for Tk 20m loan
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Schoolgirls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India
- Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe
- Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case
- Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’
- Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000, cases jump by 2,960