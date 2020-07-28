Police arrest Crest Securities director Wahiduzzaman
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 01:19 PM BdST
Police have arrested Wahiduzzaman, a director of Crest Securities Ltd who fled after winding down the office amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The man was arrested from a house in Khilkhet Lake City on Tuesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police earlier arrested Managing Director Md Shahid Ullah and his wife Nipa Sultana and Shahid’s aide Mobarak over the incident.
Shahid, owner of Crest Securities, went into hiding amid the coronavirus outbreak after shuttering the brokerage house on Jun 22.
Investors who used the service of the brokerage house were distressed as their shares and money got stuck during a troubled time.
At least 21,000 accounts exist under the brokerage house worth Tk 820 million, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange.
As a brokerage house, Crest Securities used to trade in the market with 22,000 beneficiary owner accounts. Two investors filed a case against Crest Securities, accusing the company owners of embezzling more than Tk 10 million from them.
