NID being made mandatory for train travel to stop illegal ticket sale
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2020 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 11:55 PM BdST
The government plans to launch a new system in which a passenger will get ticket only after confirmation of his or her NID data.
No one will be able to travel with tickets bought by using someone else’s NID once Bangladesh Railway launches the new system.
The government recently passed a proposal on the new system as part of efforts to stop sale of tickets in the black market, Additional Railways Secretary Md Mahbub Kabir told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
A train departing Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday with thousands of people on the rooftops of its carriages. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
The ticket checkers will use smartphones or tabs to verify the travellers’ identities via the Election Commission’s NID server.
The authorities are distributing NIDs among those aged 16 and 17 as well, so they will not face a problem to book a ticket, Mahbub said. The government is considering a way to allow those below 16 years old to buy tickets by using their parents’ NIDs, he added.
Md Shamsuzzaman, the director general of Bangladesh Railway, said they took measures to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the EC for the verification of NID.
Mahbub said the government was also planning to sell tickets online only.
Qamrul Islam, the vice-president of Computer Network System Limited that oversees the e-ticketing system, said it would be possible to stop illegal sale if they can verify the passengers’ identities by using the NID data.
