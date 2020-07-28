Neo-JMB operative arrested over bomb blast at Chattogram traffic police box
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2020 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 09:03 PM BdST
The Counter Terrorism unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, or CMP, has arrested an operative of the outlawed militant group, the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, for his suspected ties with a bomb blast at a traffic police box Sholoshahar five months ago.
The arrested has been identified as 20-year old Md Shahed, a resident of Moulvi Para village in the port city’s Lohagara, according to the police.
Shahed was arrested at his daughter-in-law’s house in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila on Monday, said Polash Kanti Nath, the additional deputy commissioner of CMP’s Counter Terrorism unit.
Two policemen, a child and two passers-by were injured in the explosion carried out by the militants on Feb 28.
Traffic inspector Anil Bikash Chakma initiated a case afterwards over the incident at port city’s Panchlaish Police Station under the Explosives Act, 1884.
Middle-East-based Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, a US-based intelligence group said in a tweet on Feb 29.
The Counter Terrorism unit of the police had previously arrested three Neo-JMB members, ‘Saifullah’, 24, ‘Emran’, 25, and Abu Saleh, 25, over the incident.
Of them, Emran is a Marketing Department student of Chattogram University.
Shahed had carried the bomb from Lohagara in a packet wrapped with dry food packs. Five of them later met at Emran’s residence and left the bomb in the police box after conducting a search in several places, police officer Palash told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
