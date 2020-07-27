Two die as truck rams into motorcycle in Chandpur

The incident took place in the petrol pump area of Faridganj municipality at 11:30pm on Saturday.

The dead men have been identified as Md Jishan, 21, and Rasel Mia, 22.

“The cattle-laden truck was heading towards Chattogram from Chandpur’s Harinaghat. It collided head-on with the speeding motorcycle, killing the two men on the spot,” said Faridganj Police Station OC Abdur Rakib.

Afterwards, police seized the truck and arrested the driver, Md Rustom, 42, said OC Rakib.

Preparations are underway to file a case at the police station over the incident, he said.