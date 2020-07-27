Two die as truck rams into motorcycle in Chandpur
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2020 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 11:20 AM BdST
Two motorcycle riders have died after the vehicle collided with a truck in Chandpur’s Faridganj Upazila.
The incident took place in the petrol pump area of Faridganj municipality at 11:30pm on Saturday.
The dead men have been identified as Md Jishan, 21, and Rasel Mia, 22.
“The cattle-laden truck was heading towards Chattogram from Chandpur’s Harinaghat. It collided head-on with the speeding motorcycle, killing the two men on the spot,” said Faridganj Police Station OC Abdur Rakib.
Afterwards, police seized the truck and arrested the driver, Md Rustom, 42, said OC Rakib.
Preparations are underway to file a case at the police station over the incident, he said.
