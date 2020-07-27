Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’

She submitted a written complaint to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, around 12pm on Monday.

Two reports of the COVID-19 sample test were also submitted.

Shajahan brought the complaint letter to DGHS, said Sheikh Md Akkas Ali, its public relations officer.

On Saturday, immigration officers at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka stopped Oaishe Khan from boarding a plane to London over anomalies in her coronavirus test report.

In her complaint, Oaishe said she is a student of Coventry University in England and came home on Feb 20. She could not return to England as international flight operations in Bangladesh were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was scheduled to fly to England by the flight BG001 departing at 11:40am on Jul 26 when Bangladesh resumed international flights.

She gave her samples to the Mohakhali DNCC Isolation Centre for COVID-19 test on Jul 24, she wrote. Oaishe received her test report online on Jul 25 which was negative, she claimed.

Shahjahan‘s personal secretary collected the hard copy of the report from the isolation centre which also stated that she had tested negative.

“Accordingly, I went to the airport and at the time of immigration check, the officials informed me that I was found to be COVID-19 positive in the online report.”

She was asymptomatic, claimed Oaishe.

“As my test report was negative, I met all of my family members normally and spent time with them. My father, Shahjahan Khan, who is a former shipping minister, Awami League presidium member, a seven-time MP and a freedom fighter and I travelled in the same car to the airport. Now we’re worried that my father has been exposed to the risk of contracting the virus.”

“Also, my father and I were subjected to a number of negative and false news due to the incident, which has tarnished my father’s image. This is an unforgivable offence,” said Oaishe.

She urged the director general to open a probe to identify the responsible persons for providing a wrong report and take necessary actions against them.