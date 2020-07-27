Govt transfers 28 DGHS officials amid coronavirus epidemic

Among them, eight worked at the DGHS, 19 at Basundhara Convention Centre Grid Hospital and one worked at the Barguna civil surgeon’s office. All of them belonged to the assistant surgeon rank.

The government transferred eight of them to the health office at the airport and 20 to Shahid Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, according to an order issued on Jul 26.

The officials were ordered to join their new duty stations on Jul 28.

They are all physicians recruited through the 39th BCS exam and were posted to two places as part of the regular programme, according to DGHS Director Belal Hossain.

“Suhrawardy Hospital’s COVID-19 unit had a scarcity of doctors and the airport health centre has increased work pressure. Therefore, eight doctors were transferred there,” he said.