Fire engulfs Meridian Chips factory in Chattogram

The incident occurred in Kalurghat industrial area at around 5:30am on Monday, Farid Uddin, deputy assistant director of divisional fire service, told bdnews24.com

As many as ten fire-trucks from Kalurghat, Bayazid, Chandanpura and Agrabad units of fire service subsequently rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control at around 11am.

Firefighters are damping down at the site, said Farid.

The fire service official could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Comments from the factory authorities were not immediately available.