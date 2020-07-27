Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India

The handover was conducted in a virtual ceremony attended by the foreign and railways ministers of the neighbouring countries on Monday.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, flagged off the locomotives which physically departed for Bangladesh from the Gede station in West Bengal.

Bangladesh Railway authorities later received them at the Darshana international station.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said the locomotives had been given under grant assistance from the government, fulfilling an important commitment made during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar said: "I am delighted to join this ceremony of handing over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh. I am glad to know that Parcel and container trains have been started between both the countries. This will open up new opportunities for our businesses."

Highlighting the steady growth in Indian imports from Bangladesh, Jaishankar said, “Exports from Bangladesh exceeded $1 billion in 2019 which is 43% higher than the previous year marking significant growth.”

"I invite the Bangladeshi business community to further enhance their relationship with India."

The bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries are 'rock solid' and built on mutual values, principles and trust, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. "It covers almost all areas, including politics, culture, trade, investment, water, energy, electricity, transportation, logistics and security."

"I hope this relationship will continue to grow in the future.”