Bangladesh police on alert over militant threat ahead of Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 09:38 PM BdST
The authorities have instructed all police units to remain vigilant against the threat of terror attacks in Bangladesh heading into Eid-ul-Adha and the month of August.
In a letter sent to police unit chiefs across the country on July 19, the Police Headquarters warned that local militant outfit Neo-JMB, a proponent of Islamic State's ideology, could launch "suicide terrorist attacks" at any time.
"For this reason, members of law-enforcing agencies must implement security measures with the utmost caution."
Acknowledging receipt of the letter, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahabubur Rahman said, "The letter called for vigilance over the threat of militant attacks on various establishments, including police stations."
"We are making the necessary preparations in view of the potential threat and have increased the number of check-posts."
On Saturday, a crude bomb was found planted on a traffic sergeant's parked motorcycle in Dhaka's Gulistan. Previously, a bomb attack targetting the police had been carried out in the same location. Investigators at the time said the attack was masterminded by militants.
"Militants always become active ahead of Ramadan and Eid. They want publicity in the media while trying to capitalise on the religious sentiments surrounding Eid. We are always alert as a result," said Md Moniruzzaman, additional deputy inspector general of Anti-terrorism Unit of police.
