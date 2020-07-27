Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death

Shefa Islam Tuly, a student of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, passed away at Square Hospital’s intensive care unit on Sunday morning.

Tuly was a final-year MBBS student of the college’s 15th batch, said Mohammad Morshed, the director at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital.

Nafisa Tahsin, a classmate of Tuly, told bdnews24.com that Tuly’s doctor husband was treating her at home when she caught fever five days ago.

She had breathing problems and tendency to vomit, common symptoms during pregnancy. She was being given oxygen as well.

The family admitted her to the hospital on Thursday when her health deteriorated.

Tuly gave birth to a premature baby boy through C-section on Saturday but the infant died later, Nafisa said and added that Tuly did not regain consciousness after the surgery.

Bangladesh Medical Association has mourned Tuly.