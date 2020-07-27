Bangladesh counts 2,772 new virus cases, 37 deaths 

The tally of infections surged to 226,225 on the back of 2,772 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.

A further 1,801 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 125,683, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The latest official figures put the rate of recovery at 55.56 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent.

As many as 12,544 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country with a positivity rate of 20.12 percent in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

Globally, over 16.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 648,966 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.