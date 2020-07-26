How Bangladesh’s top court works virtually in pandemic

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and others have termed the virtual court proceedings at the top court ‘historical’ and ‘groundbreaking.’

Initially from Jul 13, the virtual appellate bench heard criminal and civil cases from 10 am to 1:15 pm on Monday and Thursday. From the following week, the virtual court sat for five days a week.

The virtual bench of six judges, including the chief justice, has been hearing cases that have been filed with the court, but no new cases.

The bench used ‘Microsoft Teams’ on the first day but later switched to another web-based videoconferencing service, Zoom, because of limitations.

Zoom was chosen over the other platforms as all participants can be seen on a single screen with grid view during a video conference, said Mohammad Saifur Rahman, the Supreme Court spokesman.

HOW HEARINGS TAKE PLACE IN VIRTUAL BENCH

A database of lawyers exists in the IT department of the Appellate Division. Once the cause list or work schedule is finalised, Zoom meeting links and IDs are sent to the lawyers through text messages, WhatsApp or email. The lawyers use those links to log in to the virtual court.

“No new case has been filed in the Appellate Division. On the chief justice’s orders, the work schedule is prepared from those cases already on trial,” Saifur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The judges use ‘breakout room’ in Zoom platform when they need to discuss something between themselves during a hearing.

“The virtual Appellate Division is functioning quite well. It has become very useful for the learned lawyers; they faced no problems,” said the spokesperson.

“They can participate in case hearings from their homes or chambers safely. It ensures the safety of our judges and lawyers.”

Entire IT departments of the Appellate Division and High Court Division are engaged in running the virtual court, said the judiciary official.

“A programmer, a system analyst, a court associate team and a librarian to provide ‘reference’ are present during the virtual hearings of the Appellate Division.”

“It’s a historical day for the Bangladesh judiciary. The law (for courts to use information technology) has been drafted under the initiative of the prime minister. We’re thankful to her. We’re grateful that the president has approved it and thank the law minister for his active role to implement it,” Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said on the first day of virtual court proceedings in the Appellate Division.

“The judiciary has moved a step further digitally through this piece of legislation. The virtual court is not an alternative to the regular court. We’ll go back to the regular court proceedings once the situation goes back to normal,” the top huge added.

‘A TIMELY STEP’

Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque called the virtual court proceedings at the top court ‘historical.’

“I feel that it’s a very timely step. They should have taken the step earlier,” Justice Haque, who is now Bangladesh Law Commission chairman, said.

The Law Commission has prepared a draft of the ‘Digital Evidence Act’ and submitted it to the law ministry, he said. It would be a dynamic move if the government passed the law. We can run the court with the existing one but it’ll be better.”

“The virtual court proceedings have at least enabled us to avoid the crowd at the court. It was really needed for our safety during this pandemic. At least we could beat the coronavirus in the Supreme Court,” Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said.

The virtual court proceedings at the top court mark a ‘new era’ in the history of Bangladesh judiciary, said AM Aminuddin, the president of Supreme Court Lawyers Association.

“We’ve gained experience to keep the judiciary running under any circumstances,” he said.

At least 10 full appeals, 168 leave to appeals were settled, while 22 cases were heard in seven working days at the virtual appellate bench.

More than 50 lawyers participate in the virtual hearings every day. At least 120,904 bail pleas were settled while 60,407 people were granted bail in 45 working days from May 11 to Jul 16 in the lower courts across the country.

The Supreme Court announced a holiday in all courts after the government imposed a lockdown on Mar 26 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On May 9, the government issued the ordinance ‘Use of information technology by the court’ to begin the virtual court proceedings.

The next day the Supreme Court administration ordered virtual hearings of bail appeals in the lower courts. It also gave directives on how to run the virtual courts.

The chief justice formed virtual benches in the High Court and nominated Justice Md Nuruzzaman to run the Chamber Court virtually.

The lower courts across the country began to run online proceedings on May 11 while the High Court began to do so on May 12.

The Appellate Division began virtual hearings on Jul 13 after the court proceedings were halted for 63 working days.