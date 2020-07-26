Floods continue in nearly a third of Bangladesh for three weeks
Many of the families in Kurigram’s Ulipur have been spending their days on rooftops of houses built with corrugated tin sheets for three weeks after floods hit the low-lying areas three times in a month.
The floods appear “different” this year to Ripa Sarder, a vice chairperson of Ulipur Upazila council.
“Water rose after receding three times. We don’t know when this ends. The people are in woes,” she told bdnews24.com over phone on Saturday.
Sarder Uday Raihan, sub-divisional engineer at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the ongoing floods affected 31 percent of the country.
New areas are likely to be inundated in next few days after the situation worsened on Saturday.
The situation may improve after seven to 10 more days, Raihan said.
In the three phases, the floods affected around 4 million people in a total of 31 districts over the past month, according to the disaster management and relief ministry.
He warned that lengthy floods cause damage to dams and land erosion along river banks.
