Families move into boats in flood-hit areas

Bogura’s Shariakandi Upazila has been flooded for a month. The water levels keep fluctuating, sometimes washing away homes. Residents have moved cattle to an elevated little patch of ground while many have taken shelter in boats.

An aerial view of a submerged house in Charbatia village of Shariakandi Sadar Upazila. The family has moved into a boat.

A bird’s eye view of a submerged house in Charbatia village. Flood-hit families have taken shelter in boats.

Children are pictured on a boat in Charbatia village. They now spend most of their time on the vessel.

A woman prepares food on a boat in Charbatia village.

People sit on a boat in Charbatia village.

People take shelter boats in Charbatia village. Houses have gone underwater and many villagers have fled to shelters or flood control dams. Some have stayed back to hold on to their remaining possessions.

A family from Shariakandi’s Antarpara is pictured on a boat. Like others, they have chosen to stay back.

Women spend their days on a boat in Charbatia village. They are left without work as crop fields have been flooded.