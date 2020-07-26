Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam

The university announced the decision on Sunday after a court granted the police three days to grill her in custody in the case on Saturday.

Sharmin’s company Aparajita Trade International supplied 3,460 masks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University by the end of June and the first half of July.

The masks supplied in the first and second lots were flawless, but those in the third and fourth batches were found to be faulty when distributed and used.

The quality of the masks fell short of the specifications, according to the document of a case started by the BSMMU. Users found some masks with torn straps, while misspelt English words were printed on some of them.

The Dhaka University said in a statement suspending her that Sharmin tarnished the image of the institution. It also asked her to explain the incident within seven working days.

Sharmin opened the supply business in March 2019 after she went to study in a university in China's Wuhan in 2016 on a scholarship. She returned home when a lockdown was imposed in Wuhan in January this year after the coronavirus epidemic began. She is on a sabbatical.

Speaking to bdnews24.com before her arrest on Jul 24, Sharmin insisted the firm did not make the masks, but only imported those from China.